Armenian and Iranian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan met in Tehran with Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

“The ministers highly appreciated the level of Armenia-Iran cooperation in the defense sector, expressed their determination to continue developing bilateral relations, and discussed a number of issues on cooperation. The interlocutors also exchanged views on a number of regional and international security matters,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan reported.