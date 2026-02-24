Armenian and Iranian defense ministers discuss regional situation - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
February 24, 2026
422 views

Armenian and Iranian defense ministers discuss regional situation


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan met in Tehran with Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

“The ministers highly appreciated the level of Armenia-Iran cooperation in the defense sector, expressed their determination to continue developing bilateral relations, and discussed a number of issues on cooperation. The interlocutors also exchanged views on a number of regional and international security matters,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan reported.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 24, 2026 17:12
Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy foreign ministers meet in Geneva

Army and Police | February 24, 2026 11:59
Armenian and Iranian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Army and Police | February 24, 2026 11:18
Armenian Defense Minister is on an official visit to Iran
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026