Armenian Defense Minister is on an official visit to Iran - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
February 24, 2026
447 views

Armenian Defense Minister is on an official visit to Iran


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan is on an official visit to Iran.

This was reported by Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan.

 

He reported that “on February 24, an official welcoming ceremony for the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, was held at Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, with the participation of a military orchestra and an honor guard.”

 

To note, the visit is taking place at a time when the United States has significantly increased its military presence in the region and U.S. officials have not ruled out the possibility of strikes against Iran.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 24, 2026 17:12
Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy foreign ministers meet in Geneva

Army and Police | February 24, 2026 11:59
Armenian and Iranian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Army and Police | February 24, 2026 11:18
Armenian Defense Minister is on an official visit to Iran
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026