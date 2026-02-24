Armenian Defense Minister is on an official visit to Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan is on an official visit to Iran.

This was reported by Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan.

He reported that “on February 24, an official welcoming ceremony for the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, was held at Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, with the participation of a military orchestra and an honor guard.”

To note, the visit is taking place at a time when the United States has significantly increased its military presence in the region and U.S. officials have not ruled out the possibility of strikes against Iran.