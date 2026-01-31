EU to provide €20 million in support to Armenia’s Armed Forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Council of the European Union adopted an assistance measure worth €20 million under the European Peace Facility.

It is noted that the objective of the assistance measure is to enhance the logistical capacities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, with a focus on the protection of civilians in crisis and emergency situations.

“It will also enhance the resilience of Armenia and accelerate the interoperability of its Armed Forces in case of possible future participation in international military missions and operations, including those deployed by the EU,” the decision states.

Thus, the total support for Armenia within the European Peace Facility raises to €30 million.

“This European Peace Facility assistance measure is another step towards closer cooperation between the EU and Armenia in the area of security and defence. With this measure, the EU demonstrates its commitment to further supporting Armenia’s resilience, which contributes to stability, peace and security of the whole region”, said Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and President of the Foreign Affairs Council.