Starting January 1, military service in Armenia to be reduced to 1.5 years

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today that the duration of mandatory military service will be shortened starting January 1, 2026.
“It was initially planned that this regulation would take effect from the summer conscription of 2026. However, following discussions with the Minister of Defense, and earlier consultations with our parliamentary colleagues, we decided to bring the effective date forward – starting from January 1, 2026.
Starting from the winter conscription of 2026, the mandatory 2-year military service term in Armenia will be reduced to one and a half years,” Nikol Pashinyan said in a short video posted on Facebook.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.