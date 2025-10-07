Report of the 44-day war investigative commission to be sent to archive - Mediamax.am

October 07, 2025
Report of the 44-day war investigative commission to be sent to archive


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The report of the 44-day war investigative commission will be sent to the National Assembly archives.

Movses Harutyunyan, press secretary of the Speaker of the National Assembly, told Pastinfo.am that the report cannot be placed on the agenda of the parliamentary sessions due to the mismatch of deadlines.

 

He added that all deputies holding the required security clearance will be able to review the report.

 

Earlier, the chairman of the investigative commission, Andranik Kocharyan, had said that if the report exists, it should be included in the agenda of the NA plenary session in line with the NA Regulations Law.

Comments

