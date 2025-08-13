Armenia-US joint military exercise “Eagle Partner 2025” commence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The joint Armenian-American military exercise "Eagle Partner 2025” has begun in Armenia today, and will last until August 20.

Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the exercise involves servicemen from the Armenian Armed Forces’ Peacekeeping Brigade, U.S. Army units from Europe and Africa, as well as troops from the Kansas National Guard.

“The goal of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between units participating in international peacekeeping missions, exchange best practices in command and tactical communications, and improve the readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping forces.

The exercise program includes the preparation and execution of peacekeeping operations with an emphasis on medical evacuation procedures,” the news release issued by the ministry says.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, senior military personnel and guests.