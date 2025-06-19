Expert proposes model for gradual transformation of the Armenian Armed Forces - Mediamax.am

397 views

Expert proposes model for gradual transformation of the Armenian Armed Forces


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Military expert Leonid Nersisyan believes that Armenia should follow the Ukrainian model after 2015, when, during an absence of full-scale war, it steadily reformed its army.

Speaking at the “Finding Stability in an Unstable World” forum organized by the APRI Armenia think tank in Yerevan, Leonid Nersisyan proposed withdrawing a few military units from routine border service and reforming them. According to him, this would allow for a gradual transformation.

 

As for 44-day war lessons for Armenia, senior research fellow of APRI Armenia said that the biggest failure was the inability to effectively control own troops and lack of situational awareness among the general staff and reliance on old Soviet approaches.

 

Nersisyan noted that diversified foreign and security partnerships is a positive trend, however Armenia should be cautious while establishing new partnerships in order to avoid new enemies.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Army and Police | June 19, 2025 10:30
Expert proposes model for gradual transformation of the Armenian Armed Forces

Region | June 18, 2025 17:31
Nearly 300 kg of heroin smuggled into Georgia from Armenia

Foreign Policy | June 18, 2025 14:12
“The EU’s goal remains weakening Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025