Expert proposes model for gradual transformation of the Armenian Armed Forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Military expert Leonid Nersisyan believes that Armenia should follow the Ukrainian model after 2015, when, during an absence of full-scale war, it steadily reformed its army.

Speaking at the “Finding Stability in an Unstable World” forum organized by the APRI Armenia think tank in Yerevan, Leonid Nersisyan proposed withdrawing a few military units from routine border service and reforming them. According to him, this would allow for a gradual transformation.

As for 44-day war lessons for Armenia, senior research fellow of APRI Armenia said that the biggest failure was the inability to effectively control own troops and lack of situational awareness among the general staff and reliance on old Soviet approaches.

Nersisyan noted that diversified foreign and security partnerships is a positive trend, however Armenia should be cautious while establishing new partnerships in order to avoid new enemies.