Azerbaijan fires at Armenian positions in Sotk

Yerevan /Mediamax/. From 07:50 a.m. the Azerbaijani side is intensively firing at the Armenian positions located in Sotk section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik region.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan regularly spread disinformation on August 31 creating an informational basis for another provocation. On September 1, starting from 07:50 a.m. the Azerbaijani side opened intense fire at the Armenian positions located in the Sotk section.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan not only use firearms of different calibers but also mortars,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

The ministry also reported that it will issue an additional news release regarding the situation.