Shots fired at Kapan airport from the territory of Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of August 18, an unknown person who came to the area adjacent to "Syunik” airport of Kapan in Syunik province on the Armenia-Azerbaijani border line in an unidentified vehicle fired three shots in the direction of the airport and escaped.

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia reports that two bullets damaged one of the windows and the roof of the airport.

“We call on the authorities of Azerbaijan to properly investigate the incident and take measures to exclude such incidents in the future. The Border Guard troops of the NSS of Armenia are ready for a joint investigation and/or to hand over relevant footage to the Azerbaijani side,” the NSS said in a statement.

Earlier, Mediamax reported that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan travelled to Syunik province on Yerevan-Kapan flight and familiarized himself with the conditions of the “Syunik” airport.