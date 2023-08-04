Yerevan ex-mayor appointed deputy minister of defense - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. With the decree of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hrachya Sargsyan has been appointed deputy minister of defense.

With another decree, Hrachya Sargsyan has been dismissed from the position of advisor to the Prime Minister.

 

From December 2021 to March 2023 Hrachya Sargsyan was the mayor of Yerevan.

