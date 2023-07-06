Armenia, Greece and Cyprus hold trilateral defense consultations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On July 5, Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held in Cyprus.
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that the parties reiterated their readiness to take joint steps to strengthen the defense capability and military security of the three countries.
As a result of the discussions, the annual program of trilateral military cooperation was signed, encompassing a number of events to be held in Armenia, Greece and Cyprus.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.