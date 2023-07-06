Armenia, Greece and Cyprus hold trilateral defense consultations - Mediamax.am

Armenia, Greece and Cyprus hold trilateral defense consultations


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On July 5, Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held in Cyprus.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that the parties reiterated their readiness to take joint steps to strengthen the defense capability and military security of the three countries.

 

As a result of the discussions, the annual program of trilateral military cooperation was signed, encompassing a number of events to be held in Armenia, Greece and Cyprus.

