Azerbaijani border guards try to install their flag in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Border Guard Service of Armenia’s National Security Service reported that today a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani border guard service attempted to advance.
“On June 15 at around 08:40 a.m. a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani border guard service attempted to advance in the direction of the Hakari Bridge to install their flag in the territory of Armenia.
As a result of measures taken by the Armenian side, the attempt by the Azerbaijani servicemen to advance and install a flag in the territory of Armenia was thwarted,” the NSS said in a news release.
As of 10:00 a.m. the situation was relatively stable.
Azerbaijani border guard service reported that “an Azerbaijani border guard has been wounded by the fire opened from the territory of Armenia.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.