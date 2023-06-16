Azerbaijani border guards try to install their flag in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Border Guard Service of Armenia’s National Security Service reported that today a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani border guard service attempted to advance.

“On June 15 at around 08:40 a.m. a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani border guard service attempted to advance in the direction of the Hakari Bridge to install their flag in the territory of Armenia.

As a result of measures taken by the Armenian side, the attempt by the Azerbaijani servicemen to advance and install a flag in the territory of Armenia was thwarted,” the NSS said in a news release.

As of 10:00 a.m. the situation was relatively stable.

Azerbaijani border guard service reported that “an Azerbaijani border guard has been wounded by the fire opened from the territory of Armenia.”