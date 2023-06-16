Two foreigners injured in Yeraskh by Azerbaijani fire

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire in the direction of Yeraskh community of Armenia’s Ararat region.
“Disseminating misinformation at around 11:30 a.m. that the Armenian armed forces allegedly opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Yeraskh section, the Azerbaijani armed forces created an information base, and 10-15 minutes later, at around 11:45 a.m., opened fire in the same direction, in particular, at the metallurgical plant built with foreign investment in Yeraskh.
Two foreign citizens have received injuries,” the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.
