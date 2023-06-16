Two foreigners injured in Yeraskh by Azerbaijani fire - Mediamax.am

1930 views

Two foreigners injured in Yeraskh by Azerbaijani fire


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire in the direction of Yeraskh community of Armenia’s Ararat region.

“Disseminating misinformation at around 11:30 a.m. that the Armenian armed forces allegedly opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Yeraskh section, the Azerbaijani armed forces created an information base, and 10-15 minutes later, at around 11:45 a.m., opened fire in the same direction, in particular, at the metallurgical plant built with foreign investment in Yeraskh.

 

Two foreign citizens have received injuries,” the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | June 15, 2023 13:06
Azerbaijan bans transportation of all humanitarian cargos through the Lachin corridor

Army and Police | June 15, 2023 10:50
Azerbaijani border guards try to install their flag in Armenia

Foreign Policy | June 15, 2023 10:44
Zakharova: “EU wants to turn Transcaucasia into an arena of confrontation”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023