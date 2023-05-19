Armenian serviceman and a medical assistant wounded in Sotk

Yerevan. /Mediamax/. The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired today in the direction of the Armenian position located in Sotk, wounding a serviceman of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
“Then the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the ambulance carrying the wounded serviceman.
As a result of the fire opened by the adversary in the direction of the ambulance, the medical assistant received injuries,” the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.
