Azerbaijani forces fire in the direction of Kut community

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, at around 4:50 p.m. units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from firearms of large calibers at the Armenian positions located in Kut village of Gegharkunik region.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that the units of the Armenian armed forces have taken the necessary defense and retaliatory measures.

