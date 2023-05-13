Azerbaijani forces fire in the direction of Kut community

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, at around 4:50 p.m. units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from firearms of large calibers at the Armenian positions located in Kut village of Gegharkunik region.
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that the units of the Armenian armed forces have taken the necessary defense and retaliatory measures.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.