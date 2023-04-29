Papikyan and Lentsov discuss situation around Karabakh - Mediamax.am

Papikyan and Lentsov discuss situation around Karabakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov discussed today the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and in the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping troops.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that Papikyan and Lentsov also touched issues aimed at increasing the efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

“The Minister of Defense stressed the need for the consistent implementation of all points of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement and attached importance to stepping up efforts for unblocking the Lachin corridor as soon as possible,” the ministry said in the news release.

