Azerbaijan fires at Armenian positions in Sotk

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of Gegharkunik region on April 16.

“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from firearms of different caliber at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.

 

No casualties reported,” the ministry said in a news release.

 

It also said that as of 10:00 a.m. on April 17 the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

