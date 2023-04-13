Second Azerbaijani soldier arrested in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The second Azerbaijani serviceman was found and arrested in the territory of Armenia on April 13, the Ministry of Defense reports.

On April 10, the Ministry reported that another soldier of the Azerbaijani armed forces was arrested.

Speaking at the Armenian parliament on April 12, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Azerbaijani soldier arrested in the territory of Armenia “expressed no wish to return.”