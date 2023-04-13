Azerbaijani soldier expresses no wish to return, Pashinyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in the National Assembly that the Azerbaijani soldier arrested in the territory of Armenia on April 10 “at this moment has expressed no wish to return.”

“Investigation showed that obviously, the soldier of the Azerbaijani army ran away with his fellow serviceman from their positions due to pressure and humiliation from other fellow soldiers.

According to assumed international commitments, if a person in such a situation does not want to return, we cannot forcibly return him. At least at this moment, the soldier has not expressed such a wish,” he said.