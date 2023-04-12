Azerbaijan uses mortars in the direction of Tegh community

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 5:30 p.m., the units of Azerbaijani armed forces used mortars in the direction of Tegh community of Armenia’s Syunik province.
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that the Armenian armed forces are taking necessary defensive measures.
The Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Azerbaijani forces had targeted soldiers carrying out engineering work in the area of Tegh community. According to the preliminary information, there are casualties and wounded on the Armenian side.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.