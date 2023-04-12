Azerbaijan uses mortars in the direction of Tegh community - Mediamax.am

Azerbaijan uses mortars in the direction of Tegh community


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 5:30 p.m., the units of Azerbaijani armed forces used mortars in the direction of Tegh community of Armenia’s Syunik province.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that the Armenian armed forces are taking necessary defensive measures.

 

The Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Azerbaijani forces had targeted soldiers carrying out engineering work in the area of Tegh community. According to the preliminary information, there are casualties and wounded on the Armenian side.

