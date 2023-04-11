Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that a serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces was found in the territory of Armenia.

The ministry said that on April 10, between 01:00 and 02:00, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was found and arrested in the territory of Armenia.

“According to his words, there was another serviceman with him. The search of the second serviceman continues,” the ministry said in a news release.

Earlier, Azerbaijani media reported that two soldiers got lost on the border of Nakhichevan and Armenia in conditions of poor visibility.