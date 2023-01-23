Armenian sappers continue working in Syria

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian sappers, along with Russian colleagues, continue working in Syria.

The head of the department at the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, Colonel Sergey Yesyunin, told TASS about the work of the Armenian specialists.

He said the Armenian humanitarian group has already discovered and defused more than a thousand explosive devices.

Currently, military sappers from Armenia are working near Khandrat settlement, in the province of Aleppo.

“More than 25 thousand square meters have already been cleared of mines near the village of Khandrat. The total demining field in this area is more than 88 thousand square meters. We plan to complete work on this section by the end of March – beginning of April,” Sergey Yesyunin noted.

Mediamax notes that the Armenian specialists have been working in Syria since June 2019.