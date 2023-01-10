Pashinyan: Conduction of CSTO military exercises in Armenia inappropriate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “conduction of CSTO peacekeeping military exercise in Armenia in such situation is inappropriate.”

“Armenia’s minister of defense has already informed the CSTO Joint Staff in writing that we do not consider it appropriate to conduct such an exercise in Armenia in this situation. Those military exercises, at least, will not take place this year,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that recently, Azerbaijan explains its aggressive actions while communicating with Western countries as follows:

“They say: ‘We fear that Armenia and Russia are preparing joint aggressive actions against Azerbaijan, and we are, so to speak, taking preventive actions.’ We all know that it is absurd to talk about this. On the other hand, against the background of the events in Ukraine, these words raise a certain interest in the West. We draw the attention of the Russian partners to this fact, recording that in the conditions of their inaction, it turns out that the military presence of the Russian Federation in Armenia not only fails to guarantee the security of Armenia, but on the contrary, creates threats to the security of Armenia.”

Russian Ministry of Defense announced about the conduction of “Indestructible Brotherhood-2023” exercises of the CSTO peacekeeping military units in Armenia at the beginning of January.