Davit Tonoyan meets with Rudy Giuliani

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has received today former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is in Armenia on a private visit.
Davit Tonoyan introduced Giuliani to the current security environment around Armenia, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
The parties exchanged opinions on matters of regional and global security, and emphasized the role of Armenian community in the domestic affairs in the U.S., especially New York, and the Armenian-American relations.
Rudy Giuliani works as a lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump since April 2018.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.