Davit Tonoyan meets with Rudy Giuliani

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has received today former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is in Armenia on a private visit.

Davit Tonoyan introduced Giuliani to the current security environment around Armenia, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The parties exchanged opinions on matters of regional and global security, and emphasized the role of Armenian community in the domestic affairs in the U.S., especially New York, and the Armenian-American relations.

Rudy Giuliani works as a lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump since April 2018.