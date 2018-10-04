777 views

Armenian Defense Minister receives Georgian Ambassador


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received today Georgian Ambassador to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry, the sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest relating to Armenian-Georgian multilateral cooperation, regional security and conflict settlement.

