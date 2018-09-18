Armenian Defense Ministry and FAST want to create a “cycle of talent”

Yerevan, September 18. /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Founding CEO of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) Armen Orujyan have discussed the areas of cooperation between the two institutions.

The ministry has said in a press release that the parties reviewed lessons developed for new educational programs for members of the military, as well as the dates and format of these lessons. The subjects include data science, artificial intelligence, cyber security and other fields considered perspective for the armed forces.

Davit Tonoyan has underlined the importance of creating high-quality educational programs for the army and developing scientific and technical skills of the military personnel.

“These programs, based on the best international experience, are designed to create a “cycle of talent” between the military and civil sectors. That “cycle” will also facilitate the development of civil innovation ecosystem,” said Armen Orujyan.