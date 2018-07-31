593 views

Tonoyan and Kasprzyk meet to review situation at Armenia-Azerbaijan border


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has received today Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office.

The Defense Ministry has said that Davit Tonoyan introduced Ambassador Kasprzyk to the general state of affairs in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the current situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

The parties also discussed the developments that took place after the last meeting of the Armenian side and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

