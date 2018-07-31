Armenian officers to participate in military exercise in Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A group of four officers of the Armenian Armed Forces will take part in Noble Partner 2018 military exercise in Georgia on August 1-15.

Armenian Defense Ministry has said that the officers will be given different roles in the headquarters staff. The positions they will hold for the duration of the exercise are related to the duties Armenian troops fulfill in the international missions for maintaining peace and stability.



The exercise is not organized by NATO itself. The invited parties are NATO member and partner countries, which send staff officers or troops to the exercise.



Armenian Armed Forces is sending representatives to Noble Partner 2018 at the invitation of the Georgian Ministry of Defense.



Last year Armenia sent a field hospital with the staff of 40 to the same exercise.



“Participation of U.S.-financed field hospital in Noble Partner has turned out impossible in 2018, because the hospital was involved in international assessment exercises on July 22-27 in Armenia and it cannot be relocated in just a few days.



The format and conditions of participation of representatives of the Armenian Armed Forces was agreed with our Georgian partners during the conference in early June, when the Noble Partner 2018 exercise was planned,” said the Armenian Defense Ministry.