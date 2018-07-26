Armenian PM: Violations are still present in conscription sector

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government session today that violations in conscription sector are still registered.

“We have already discussed the military service of children of Armenia’s high-ranking officials. There are also public discussions on the matter on whether the situation is investigated or not. I would like to emphasize that the topic is relevant both for the Prosecutor General’s Office and National Security Service,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

The Armenian PM finds it surprising that “high-ranking officials in a country like ours could have allowed similar violations”.

“This is a shame. We will be consistently working to eliminate any violation in the sector,” Nikol Pashinyan said.