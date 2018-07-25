Armenian PM: Army will be different for now on

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that being an Armenian serviceman means “dedicating yourself to the peaceful life of your nation, sacrificing that of your mother, wife and relatives.”

The Armenian PM noted this at the commencement event of 2017-2018 graduates of military educational institutions, which was held at Armenian Defense Ministry.



“Tomorrow the army will be different from what we have now, as many lieutenants like you will become Armenia’s servicemen, commanders; the army of yesterday did not have you in this status. Tomorrow high-ranking officers will receive appointments, higher positions, whereas the situation was different before,” Nikol Pashinyan said.



Armenian PM called on everyone to realize the fact that they change the army with their presence and activities.



“Being a commander means feeling responsibility for others, having the will and determination to command to die if necessary. This is a very tough responsibility, which can only be borne by a truly strong and unbreakable person. And I can see in your eyes that you have the will not only to serve, but also to register victories for our people, our state and homeland. I can see our victories in your eyes and in your posture, as we have common goals and common future,” Nikol Pashinyan summarized.