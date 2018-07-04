741 views

Armenian Defense Ministry and FAST talk cooperation vectors


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has received today Armen Orujyan, CEO of Foundation of Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

According to the Defense Ministry, Armen Orujyan presented the mission, main areas of focus and programs of the foundation.

The parties also discussed vectors of cooperation between the ministry and the foundation, introduction of innovative technologies in the armed forces and new educational programs for the soldiers.

FAST marks the first anniversary


FAST was created as a platform for stimulating the advance of science and technology, building a favorable environment for innovations and venture capital, and developing education.

The main goal of the foundation is to create a favorable ecosystem for technological innovation and scientific advancement.

