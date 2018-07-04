Armenian Defense Ministry and FAST talk cooperation vectors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has received today Armen Orujyan, CEO of Foundation of Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

According to the Defense Ministry, Armen Orujyan presented the mission, main areas of focus and programs of the foundation.



The parties also discussed vectors of cooperation between the ministry and the foundation, introduction of innovative technologies in the armed forces and new educational programs for the soldiers.



