Yerevan and Tehran discuss development of defense ties


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Iran’s Ambassador expressed hope that regular development of Armenian-Iranian relations in security and defense will continue further.

The sides touched upon Armenian-Iranian cooperation, as well as issues of mutual interest in bilateral collaboration and regional security.

