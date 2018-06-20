Tonoyan and Kopyrkin discuss development of Armenian-Russian ties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.
According to the Armenian MoD, Davit Tonoyan noted that the Armenian-Russian interstate relations, as well as the military and political dialogue are at a high level and will strengthen even firther in the sectors of cooperation.
The sides also discussed the directions of the development of Armenian-Russian strategic allied collaboration, regional security and a number of issues of mutual interest.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.