Tonoyan and Kopyrkin discuss development of Armenian-Russian ties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.

According to the Armenian MoD, Davit Tonoyan noted that the Armenian-Russian interstate relations, as well as the military and political dialogue are at a high level and will strengthen even firther in the sectors of cooperation.

The sides also discussed the directions of the development of Armenian-Russian strategic allied collaboration, regional security and a number of issues of mutual interest.