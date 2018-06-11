208 views

Davit Tonoyan receives Head of CoE Yerevan Office


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Natalia Voutova, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Davit Tonoyan attached importance to the project on Strengthening the Application of European Human Rights Standards in the Armed Forces, implemented in cooperation with Council of Europe. The program is aimed at providing conditions for servicemen to exercise their rights and basic freedoms, as well improving their awareness and legal consciousness. 

 

Natalia Voutova reiterated the commitment of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan in continuing to support cooperation programs and events.

