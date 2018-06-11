Davit Tonoyan receives Head of CoE Yerevan Office

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Natalia Voutova, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan.
According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Davit Tonoyan attached importance to the project on Strengthening the Application of European Human Rights Standards in the Armed Forces, implemented in cooperation with Council of Europe. The program is aimed at providing conditions for servicemen to exercise their rights and basic freedoms, as well improving their awareness and legal consciousness.
Natalia Voutova reiterated the commitment of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan in continuing to support cooperation programs and events.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.