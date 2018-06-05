1012 views

Armenia and Russia discuss military-technical cooperation


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has met with Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov and Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev in Moscow today.

According to the Defense Ministry, the parties discussed military-technical cooperation and vectors of its development.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | June 5, 2018 10:33
The presentation of the 2018 Aurora Laureate will be made at dawn

Army and Police | June 4, 2018 17:46
Armenia and Russia discuss military-technical cooperation

Society | June 4, 2018 17:21
Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena receives a commemorative stamp
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe