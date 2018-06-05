Armenia and Russia discuss military-technical cooperation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has met with Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov and Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev in Moscow today.
According to the Defense Ministry, the parties discussed military-technical cooperation and vectors of its development.
