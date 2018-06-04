Armenia’s Defense Minister travels to Russia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has traveled to Russia with a delegation.
According to Defense Ministry, Davit Tonoyan will take part in private bilateral talks in Moscow and the cession of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Kyzyl.
