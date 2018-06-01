Armenia’s Defense Minister: Border with Azerbaijan is secure

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has stated today that Armenia "fully controls the situation at the border with Azerbaijan and there is no reason for concern”.

“Azerbaijani Armed Forces are making certain movement on their side, but there is no need to interfere yet. We fully control the situation and nullify any efforts of the Azerbaijani side by efficient actions,” Tonoyan said when asked to comment on reports of advancement of the Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan.