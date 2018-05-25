Armenian Defense Minister and PACE co-rapporteurs discuss joint projects

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Giuseppe Galati and Yuliya Lovochkina, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

According to Armenian Defense Ministry, at the meeting the parties discussed ongoing and upcoming events within the frames of “Strengthening the Application of European Human Rights Standards in the Armed Forces in Armenia” project, implemented in cooperation with the Council of Europe.

Davit Tonoyan highly appreciated the cooperation between Armenian Defense Ministry and PACE.

Minister Tonoyan, particularly, attached importance to advancing human rights, social justice, increasing awareness among temporary servicemen and their parents, as well as continuing trainings for officers and contractors.