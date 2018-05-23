Armenian Defense Minister meets with CSTO counterparts in Astana

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has attended the CSTO Defense Ministers Council meeting in Astana today.

According to Spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Davit Tonoyan took part in discussion of the issues on the agenda, which mainly concern strengthening of military cooperation within CSTO and further development of military component of the organization, and signed a few resolutions.



