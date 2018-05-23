453 views

Armenian Defense Minister meets with CSTO counterparts in Astana


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has attended the CSTO Defense Ministers Council meeting in Astana today.

According to Spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Davit Tonoyan took part in discussion of the issues on the agenda, which mainly concern strengthening of military cooperation within CSTO and further development of military component of the organization, and signed a few resolutions.

Armenian Defense Minister highlights military component of CSTO


In the scope of the Astana events, Tonoyan also had an individual meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The parties emphasized the importance of allied Armenian-Russian relations and both countries’ commitment to consistent implementation of joint programs.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | May 23, 2018 17:53
Armenian Defense Minister meets with CSTO counterparts in Astana

Foreign Policy | May 23, 2018 13:42
Armenian FM to visit Moscow upon Lavrov’s invitation

Education | May 23, 2018 12:54
French University of Armenia to expand activity
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe