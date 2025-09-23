Rubinyan hopes Turkey will respond to Armenia’s readiness

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Rubinyan, Special Representative for the Normalization of Relations with Turkey, stated today that “the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey continues to remain one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.”

“Our dialogue with the Turkish side continues. We are convinced that the historic opportunity to build good-neighborly relations should not be missed. The normalization of relations will not only bring stability and prosperity to our region, but will also contribute to the strengthening of global security, showing that long-standing contradictions can be overcome through dialogue and diplomacy,” Ruben Rubinyan said during the 108th Rose-Roth Seminar of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

He expressed hope that Turkey will respond to Armenia’s readiness to establish diplomatic relations and have open borders as soon as possible.

“We are ready for this today,” said Ruben Rubinyan.