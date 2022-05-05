Armenian, Turkish special representatives discuss steps to achieve progress in normalization process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey – Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç – held their third meeting in Vienna.

“The Special Representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their countries through this process. In this sense, they had a sincere and productive exchange of concrete views and discussed possible steps that can be undertaken for tangible progress in this direction. They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions,” Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.