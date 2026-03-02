The 100-year trajectory of Artsakh’s ethnic cleansing in Hakobyan and Mollica's book

Why are there no more Armenians left in Artsakh? Scholars Arsen Hakobyan and Marcello Mollica seek to answer this question through an anthropological examination of the developments surrounding the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war, including the pre-war and post-war periods.

The book summarizing this work - “Conflict, Space and Transnationalism: An Ethnography of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War,” was published by the prestigious Palgrave Macmillan publishing house.

On February 25, 2026, a presentation-discussion of the book took place in the conference hall of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

Summary of the work

The scientific collaboration between Arsen Hakobyan, a leading researcher at the Department of Cultural Anthropology of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, and Marcello Mollica, an Associate Professor in Anthropology and Ethnology at the University of Messina in Italy, is longstanding. Back in 2021, Palgrave Macmillan published their co-authored book “Syrian Armenians and the Turkish Factor Kessab, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor in the Syrian War,” which offers a fresh perspective on how identity and belonging become targets of cross-border attacks and how the memory of the Armenian Genocide is reproduced through recurring threats of the Turkish factor.

It can be said that their subsequent work “Conflict, Space and Transnationalism: An Ethnography of the Second Karabakh War” is a logical continuation of the previous work. One of Arsen Hakobyan’s latest articles was dedicated to the so-called “Kapan events,” in which the author demonstrated how the authorities of Soviet Azerbaijan created a false informational and ideological narrative which later served as a basis for the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait.

The authors’ latest book completes their study of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, examining it in an anthropological context. It is the first work of its kind published after the Armenian exodus from Artsakh in 2023.

The book consists of two main parts: the first traces the history of Nagorno-Karabakh from its ancient origins to the second Artsakh war, covering its historical, religious, and geopolitical dimensions. Particular attention is paid to the history of Shushi. The second part of the book, through the study of the events, addresses issues of conflict, heritage, transnationalism, and the symbolic role of urban heritage developing in cities, cultural centers, and monasteries.

The central discussion focuses on the formation and transformation of social practices, considering the role of internal (endogenous) and external (exogenous) dynamics in shaping the behavior of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and the conflict scenario.

Within a single, continuous historical trajectory the authors examine the establishment of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, the conflict that existed but was suppressed during the Soviet period, the massacres of Armenians that preceded the independence movement, the first Artsakh war, the process of creation and establishment of the NKR, the 2020 war, and the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh in 2023. Particular emphasis is placed on the developments in the major cities of Artsakh.

The idea and implementation

During the presentation, Arsen Hakobyan described how the idea of the book came about.

“We had already completed work on our book dedicated to the Syrian War, and in its conclusion we addressed the events that took place in Tavush in July 2020, as well as the developments related to the first attempts to export violence [transfer terrorist militants - ed.] from Syria, highlighting a potential trajectory of how events could unfold. Soon after, in September 2020, the second Karabakh war broke out,” the scholar noted.

Arsen Hakobyan Photo: Mediamax

In the days immediately preceding the war, Arsen Hakobyan was conducting fieldwork in Artsakh as part of a scientific expedition organized by the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography and led by Hranush Kharatyan. It would ultimately become his last fieldwork.

“I was working in Shushi, and collecting final ethnographic observations and key ethnographic data in pre-war Karabakh became one of the important methodological cornerstones of our new book,” he recalled

A boy runs in Shushi (2009) Photo: David Mdzinarishvili/REUTERS

During the war, Palgrave Macmillan offered the authors the opportunity to continue researching the issue, as cities once again became targets during military operations. In November-December 2020, the researchers began developing the book project, and later, publication became possible after they won two grant competitions.

Key issues discussed

The book is devoted to urban anthropology, where cities and territories are presented not merely as physical spaces, but as living environments for people, with memories and emotions. These worlds are destroyed and transformed by conflict.

Photo: Mediamax

“Examining the situation from an urban perspective, we see that the first protest movements emerged in the cities - Hadrut, Stepanakert, Yerevan. The first instances of violence also took place in cities - Sumgait, Kirovabad and Baku. These are examined separately in the work. The Baku massacres end the chain of urban massacres of the Armenians of Azerbaijan, which later escalated into full-scale military operations,” the scholar noted.

The book presents the cities through the course of their historical development, symbolic significance, and conflicts in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region. The transnational aspect of the war is also discussed, from the export of violence from Northern Syria to the attacks on Armenian communities in the Diaspora during the war, as part of a coordinated policy.

Children play in Renaissance Square in Stepanakert (2009) Photo: David Mdzinarishvili/REUTERS

“While on the one hand this was opposed by the self-organizing Armenian Diaspora, on the other, it was the state-organized transnational network: not only violence emanating from Syria, but also the “Grey Wolves,” structures within the Azerbaijani diaspora, which, as recent revelations show, are linked to the Azerbaijani administration,” Arsen Hakobyan explained, pointing to another important finding.

“We also presented the difficult situation of the Armenians in Istanbul and Armenian migrants in Turkey during the war. They were forced to leave Istanbul due to pressure and psychological realities they faced.”

Levon Abrahamyan

The book also focuses on the roles of important sacred sites during both the war and post-war period. Their special importance for Armenians is also analyzed from the perspective of the memory of the cultural genocide in Nakhichevan.

Photo: REUTERS

“We studied the events surrounding Dadivank that became a focal point of discussion of international relations in terms of preserving the cultural heritage with the involvement of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Russian Church and the Russian Mediator Mission. Dadivank remained an enclave until its collapse in 2023. On the other hand we have Amaras, a border monastery. Additionally, we examined the practices the Armenian Church developed to protect culture in times of crisis, ranging from emergency pilgrimages to the spiritual ministry of the six monks of Dadivank,” Arsen Hakobyan explained.

Key challenges, gaps, peculiarities

According to Italian professor Marcello Mollica, one of the main challenges of the work was maintaining detachment from the material being studied, a task that was virtually impossible, especially for Arsen Hakobyan, as he was at the very center of events.

Marcello Mollica Photo: Mediamax

The professor also addressed the problems of funding in social sciences, which impose certain limitations on researchers. Due of such limitations, for example, a chapter on religious space and symbols had to be excluded from the final version of the book. However, according to the professor, this chapter is extremely important in the context of studying the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

“One of the key words in the work is transnationality, an idea we have defined in our previous book where we made some predictions that have since been realized. It mainly concerned the role of external actors,” Marcello Mollica noted, adding that by examining the influence of various international factors on events in Nagorno-Karabakh, the study moves somewhat beyond purely anthropological research into the realm of international relations, making a historical emphasis which gave the work a broad perspective and an interdisciplinary approach.

“We cannot understand Nagorno-Karabakh without its history,” he emphasized.

Yuri Suvaryan and Pavel Avetisyan

During the discussion, Hranush Kharatyan, a leading researcher at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography and a PhD in History, pointed outs that the chain of the Artsakh conflict has been insufficiently studied from an anthropological perspective, which makes this book even more valuable. She particularly emphasized that Shushi, despite its small geographical size but pivotal role in all the events unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh, is very well presented in the book.

“The book has a deeply human dimension; it is about a person rather than merely a phenomenon, even though it does not focus on any single individual. Through their professional analysis, the authors portray the war itself, its consequences, and how it is a continuation of the preceding process, as what unfolded in the post-Soviet period had been maturing throughout the entire Soviet era,” she noted.

Given the authors’ decision to focus primarily on the cities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and recognizing that the book is overloaded with material, Hranush Kharatyan nevertheless expressed regret that Baku and Sumgait, which became Armenian historical enclaves and directly influenced the conflict, were not made the central focus of the study.

Yuri Suvaryan Photo: Mediamax

“I will never tire of repeating that to this day, the website of the current Azerbaijani president glorifies the events in Sumgait, with at least nine monuments erected in 1988-89, which are presented as proud tributes of the ‘heroism’ that took place in Sumgait in 1988,” she noted, emphasizing that such examples very well reflect the broader nature of the phenomenon.

Searching for an epilogue

Academic audience, as well as journalists, researchers, and public figures are the target audience of the book. It is currently not open access, is available only in English and can be obtained online or temporarily accessed through online libraries.

The sources used for this research are diverse, especially when studying individual episodes, media publications became an important source of information.

We are pleased to note that the researchers found especially valuable Mediamax’s “Movement 88/25” special project, “Father Derenik: We crossed the Artsakh border but remained in Dadivank” and “Turning back the page of history and the value of dry bread: Sergeant Matevosyan”.

Harutyun Marutyan Photo: Mediamax

The events surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh continue to unfold with new details emerging and cultural eradication ongoing. However, it was necessary to complete the work and bring the study to a conclusion, to put a full stop.

In the first part of the book, the authors chose to conclude their narrative at the moment when the military-political leadership of Artsakh was arrested and sent to Baku for imprisonment. For the epilogue, however, they decided on something different.

“While analyzing the events, we discovered an interesting phenomenon: the keys to Amaras, Dadivank, and Gandzasar were never handed over,” noted Arsen Hakobyan. “We finished the work in the hope that these unreturned keys will one day open the way for return.”

Gayane Yenokyan

Photos by Emin Aristakesyan