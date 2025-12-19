Erik Bogosian’s “Operation Nemesis” published in Russian

On December 17, 2025, the Zangak bookstore hosted the presentation of the Russian-language edition of “Operation Nemesis” by American-Armenian actor and screenwriter Eric Bogosian.

The book was published by Individuum Publishing House.

Photo: Mediamax

At the presentation, translator Anna Margolis, editor-in-chief of Individuum Publishing House Alexey Kiselev, and book editor Aren Vanyan spoke about the work carried out on the publication.

The event was moderated by Gor Grigoryan.

Alexey Kiselev

“It is a great honor to present this book in Yerevan. I am grateful to our entire team.

We made some updates to Bogosian’s book. During the process, we discovered a number of inaccuracies, and I am glad that the author not only did not object, but was also grateful to us.

Photo: Mediamax

Operation Nemesis is a remarkable story about what happened to Eric’s grandparents and to Armenians in general. Although it tells the story of Soghomon Tehlirian, it is, in fact, the story of an entire secret group.

Photo: Mediamax

When we first became acquainted with the book, we were surprised that it had not yet been translated into Russian. I contacted Aren Vanyan, whom I knew through his book “Demontage.”

Aren Vanyan

“I am not a translator, and translation is a very specific craft. I suggested to get in touch with Anna and expressed my readiness to help with anything – from editing to fact-checking.”

Anna Margolis

“Our team worked together very well. We discussed all the issues that arose and jointly decided on the translation of certain terms and the correct spelling of Armenian names.

Photo: Mediamax

In short, it was a true team effort. Eric’s book is very easy to read in English, and I hope it will be just as accessible in Russian.”

Aren Vanyan

“Of course, I was familiar with certain aspects of the operation, but during the work I went much deeper, researched various sources, and had many interesting experiences.

Photo: Mediamax

There were inaccuracies that we corrected along the way. For example, Tehlirian’s memoirs describe certain events one way, while Bogosian presented them differently.”

Alexey Kiselev

“Aren even traveled to Berlin and walked the route Tehlirian once took.”

Aren Vanyan

“What can an Armenian do in Berlin? Of course, try to find the place where Talaat was brought to justice. That part of the city has changed, but the street names and the intersection have remained the same.

Photo: Mediamax

I walked in Tehlirian’s footsteps and gained a clearer understanding of where the operation took place.”

Alexey Kiselev

“The book remains highly relevant and important today. It is a study of a man and his tragedy.”

Anna Margolis

“For me, this multilayered topic is first and foremost about the following: when a crime against humanity goes unpunished, ‘Nemesis’ emerges.

Photo: Mediamax

The absence of justice leads to such outcomes.”

Gohar Nalbandyan

Photos by Emin Aristakesyan