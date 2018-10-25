5/10/15: Aliyev and Burns, Morel and Shuvalov

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 22-28, 2003



Ilham Aliyev talks “Armenian terrorists”



On October 22 newly elected Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev said that “Azerbaijan actively fights against international terrorism, as we personally have suffered from terrorists, especially the Armenian ones”.



He said in the interview to “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” newspaper that “they [the alleged terrorists] set off 32 explosions in Azerbaijan - in metro, buses and ferries”.



Ilham Aliyev in 2003 Photo: REUTERS

Nicholas Burns Photo: REUTERS

• 10 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 22-28, 2008

• 5 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 22-28, 2013