5/10/15: Aliyev and Burns, Morel and Shuvalov

• 15 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 22-28, 2003
Ilham Aliyev talks “Armenian terrorists”
On October 22 newly elected Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev said that “Azerbaijan actively fights against international terrorism, as we personally have suffered from terrorists, especially the Armenian ones”.
He said in the interview to “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” newspaper that “they [the alleged terrorists] set off 32 explosions in Azerbaijan - in metro, buses and ferries”.
“About 2,000 of our civilians died. For some reason, the international community did not react to those crimes in any way,” Ilham Aliev said.
Expanding NATO influence
On October 24 U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns observed that the United States found it necessary to extend NATO influence in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.
“These countries have been very important for the efforts in Afghanistan. They don't share all the democratic values that we share - we in the Atlantic Alliance -- but they share a strategic perspective that they want to be part of peacekeeping, and they want to be part of conflict prevention. And so, they're our partners, and we ought to work to build that up,” Burns said.
• 10 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 22-28, 2008
“Active stage” of talks
On October 26, 2008 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan noted that the process of Karabakh conflict settlement had entered an “active stage”.
“The settlement of Karabakh problem will become possible, if Azerbaijan recognizes the right of Nagorno-Karabakh people for self-determination, if Nagorno-Karabakh has a land border with Armenia and if the international organizations and leading countries perform as guarantors of the Nagorno-Karabakh people’s security,” Sargsyan said while speaking at the Armenian Public TV Channel.
“There are no mediators other than the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair states. Armenia has never asked other countries to realize mediatory activities,” noted the President. At the same time, Serzh Sargsyan noted he was certain that “Turkey can assist the settlement process”. He believed that “the recent visit of the Turkish President to Yerevan and the continuation of Armenian-Turkish talks are a good example of solving complex tasks”.
“I am sure that if Turkey opens the border and establishes diplomatic relations with Armenia, it will render great assistance to the process of Karabakh conflict settlement,” added Sargsyan.
• 5 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 22-28, 2013
“Membership would entail consequences”
On October 24, 2013 German Ambassador to Armenia Rainer Morel said that Armenia’s membership in the Customs Union would entail consequences for the country’s economy and banking sector.
“We regret that Armenia is moving toward the Customs Union. By joining the Customs Union, Armenia will lose some part of its sovereignty and won’t be able to set customs duties by itself, which may reduce the volumes of EU’s trade with Armenia,” said the ambassador.
“As soon as possible”
On the following day, October 25, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov said that “Armenia strives to join the Customs Union as soon as possible and expressed the readiness to do it within a few months”.
“The Armenian President has contacted his counterparts in the Customs Union countries to give Armenia the opportunity to ratify all the agreements as soon as possible,” noted the Russian Deputy PM.
