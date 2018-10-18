exclusive
5/10/15: “Legitimate dictator”, the hopes of Fried and Medvedev


Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.  

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

•    15 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 15-21, 2003

“Legitimate dictator”

European Commission sharply criticized the presidential elections held in Azerbaijan held on October 15.

President of European Commission Romano Prodi said that “the organization, the process, as well as the results of elections turned out to be a complete farce; the oppositional candidates were not given s single chance for a fair result of elections”.

According to Romano Prodi, the newly elected President of Azerbaijan could be considered a “legitimate dictator” of his country.

•    10 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 15-21, 2008

Fried’s hope

On October 17, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Fried said in Yerevan that “we have never been as close as today to constructive developments in Armenian-Turkish relations”.

The U.S. diplomat welcomed the decision of the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who invited his Turkish counterpart to Yerevan in early September, and the consent of the latter to visit the capital city of Armenia.
Fried expressed his hope for normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, which, he believed, would also contribute to the settlement of Karabakh conflict.

“Advanced stage”

Armenia and Azerbaijan are at an “advanced stage” of talks on Karabakh conflict settlement, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in Yerevan on October 21.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan noted in his turn that Armenia was ready to continue the peace talks on the basis of Madrid proposals made by the mediators in December 2007, which indicated the principles recognizing the right of Nagorno-Karabakh people for self-determination.
“We are really certain that the issue may be solved based on compromise and through negotiations,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.

•    5 YEARS AGO: OCTOBER 15-21, 2013

Customs Union won’t hamper relations with NATO

On October 18 NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said the Armenian leadership assured him that the decision to join the Customs Union would not hamper the development and deepening of Armenia-NATO relations.

“I’m leaving Yerevan with a feeling that our political dialogue and cooperation with Armenia will expand,” he said.
 “It is obvious that Russia is Armenia’s strategic partner, and nobody doubts that. However, Armenia has always conducted a balanced foreign policy, and we are ready to deepen relations without imposing anything onto our partners,” said James Appathurai.

Ara Tadevosyan

