5/10/15: Ambassador’s call, NATO exercise, new speaker

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2003
The ambassador’s call
Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Georgy Khosroev issued a special statement on September 30, calling on Georgian politicians to refrain from using the word “Armenian” in a negative context. The statement came in response to the incident in Bolnisi, where the head of local administration Zurab Dzhaparidze addressed “National Movement” leader Mikheil Saakashvili as “you, Armenian”.
Georgy Khosroev said that operating imaginary or real Armenian ancestry of certain Georgian politicians in a negative context during the pre-electoral period could lead to ethnic confrontations in Georgia.
• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2008
“Healing” reforms
Armenian government “has made some good steps to realize healing reforms”, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said at the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in New York on September 24.
“We want to be a good partner for Armenia and its mission as it makes healing reforms. We believe that you have made some good steps to address this,” said Rice.
NATO exercise in Armenia
On September 29, Yerevan hosted the opening ceremony of Cooperative Longbow/Cooperative Lancer 2008 exercise, held in Armenia within the framework of NATO Partnership for Peace programme and Istanbul Cooperation Initiative.
960 members of the military from 17 NATO member-states and participants of Partnership for Peace joined in the exercise.
Armenian Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan noted that he considered NATO Cooperative Longbow/Lancer 08 a means to consolidate trust in the region.
“Peace and stability are special values for Armenia, and in this context we consider this exercise a means to consolidate trust in the region,” said the Defense Minister.
Hovik Abrahamyan is the new parliament speaker
Hovik Abrahamyan was elected Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia on September 29.
Abrahamyan was nominated by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia. He was elected deputy of the National Assembly in August 2008, previously working as Head of the Armenian President’s Administration.
• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2013
“We Are Our Mountains”
The monument “We Are Our Mountains” was solemnly unveiled in Stepanakert on September 25 after undergoing capital repair. The monument is one of key symbols of Artsakh.
“Armenia was cornered”
On the same day, Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili came forward with a claim that "Armenia has been cornered and forced to sign Customs Union".
While speaking at the UN General Assembly, he said that Armenia, Ukraine and Moldova which aspired to join the European family were constantly pressured and threatened by Russia.
"Our neighboring countries in constant turmoil – that is what Kremlin is seeking. It rejects the very idea of strong statehood of those countries. Do you believe Vladimir Putin wants Armenia to defeat Azerbaijan? No. That would make Armenia strong and potentially independent. Do you think that the contrary is true, that Moscow wants Baku to prevail over Yerevan? Obviously not... No, they do not want anyone to prevail. The conflict itself is their objective since it keeps both nations dependent and blocks their integration into European Common Space," said Mikheil Saakashvili.
