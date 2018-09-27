5/10/15: Ambassador’s call, NATO exercise, new speaker

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2003



The ambassador’s call



Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Georgy Khosroev issued a special statement on September 30, calling on Georgian politicians to refrain from using the word “Armenian” in a negative context. The statement came in response to the incident in Bolnisi, where the head of local administration Zurab Dzhaparidze addressed “National Movement” leader Mikheil Saakashvili as “you, Armenian”.



Georgy Khosroev said that operating imaginary or real Armenian ancestry of certain Georgian politicians in a negative context during the pre-electoral period could lead to ethnic confrontations in Georgia.



• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2008



“Healing” reforms



Armenian government “has made some good steps to realize healing reforms”, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said at the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in New York on September 24.



“We want to be a good partner for Armenia and its mission as it makes healing reforms. We believe that you have made some good steps to address this,” said Rice.



NATO exercise in Armenia



On September 29, Yerevan hosted the opening ceremony of Cooperative Longbow/Cooperative Lancer 2008 exercise, held in Armenia within the framework of NATO Partnership for Peace programme and Istanbul Cooperation Initiative.



Opening ceremony of Cooperative Longbow/Cooperative Lancer 2008 exercise Photo: Photolure

Seuran Ohanyan and Security Council Secretary Arthur Baghdasaryan at the opening ceremony of Cooperative Longbow/Cooperative Lancer 2008 Photo: Photolure

Hovik Abrahamyan on September 29, 2008 Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2013