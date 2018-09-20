5/10/15: The prevented attempt, Ian Gillan in Gyumri, problems in CSTO

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 17-23, 2003
An attempt on Sargsyan’s life?
On September 17, Hayots Ashkhar newspaper reported quoting its sources that Armenian special services prevented an attempted assassination of Secretary of the National Security Council, Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan.
Hayots Ashkhar pointed out that the statement of Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office that “the officers of the Department for National Security suppressed the criminal activity of previously convicted Levon Abrahamyan when he was preparing a grave crime involving an explosive device” could be interpreted as “indirect confirmation” of that information.
According to Hayots Ashkkar, former employee of Armenian special services Levon Abrahamyan was arrested in 1998 and accused of kidnapping Iranian citizen Varuzhan Andreasyan, whom he held to ransom of USD 100,000.
“Levon Abrahamyan, sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment, not only walked free but was also preparing an attempt on Serzh Sargsyan’s life,” wrote Hayots Ashkkar.
• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 17-23, 2008
“Greater flexibility and creativity”
The process of NK conflict settlement continued “based on Madrid proposals” and it was “necessary to consolidate the results of the three years’ work”, OSCE Minsk Group French Co-Chair Bernard Fassier said in Stepanakert on September 17, 2008.
Photo: OSCE
On the same day U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs William J. Burns said while speaking before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that the U.S. Government would do all it could to encourage the parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict “to show greater flexibility and creativity in their negotiations.”
Photo: The Washington Times
“We will do everything possible to promote a just and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that proceeds from the principle of our support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and ultimately incorporates other elements of international law and diplomatic practice,” said William J. Burns.
• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 17-23, 2013
“Revival of music” in Gyumri
The new building of N6 music school, which was reconstructed within the joint project of Mediamax, Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) and Australian Do Something organization, opened in Gyumri on September 20.
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan and Executive Director of Do Something organization, Rock Aid Armenia organizer Jon Dee attended the opening ceremony.
As Ian Gillan was approaching the building, he said he "had tears in his eyes" the moment he saw the school. "I can already hear the music that will come from the school. We managed to revive the music," said Ian Gillan.
Photo: PanPhoto
Problems in CSTO
Armenia believed it was inappropriate for CSTO member states to make statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which were discordant with the organization's decisions, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said at the CSTO Council in Sochi on September 23.
According to him, numerous CSTO documents and particularly the Moscow Declaration 2012 "stress the importance of solely peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the mediation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, based on the principles and norms of international law and particularly non-use of force and threat of use of force, equal rights and nations' right of self-determination and territorial integrity of states".
Photo: Armenian President’s press service
"Over the past years, we saw adoption of certain documents (with participation of some CSTO countries), including those on the presidential level, which promoted the principle of territorial integrity selectively and to the detriment to other principles," said Serzh Sargsyan.
He underlined that such a position of particular CSTO countries was especially unacceptable "against the background of anti-Armenian rhetoric of the Azerbaijani President, who constantly voices the threat of use of force against civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh".
Ara Tadevosyan
