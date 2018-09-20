5/10/15: The prevented attempt, Ian Gillan in Gyumri, problems in CSTO

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 17-23, 2003



An attempt on Sargsyan’s life?



On September 17, Hayots Ashkhar newspaper reported quoting its sources that Armenian special services prevented an attempted assassination of Secretary of the National Security Council, Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan.



Hayots Ashkhar pointed out that the statement of Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office that “the officers of the Department for National Security suppressed the criminal activity of previously convicted Levon Abrahamyan when he was preparing a grave crime involving an explosive device” could be interpreted as “indirect confirmation” of that information.



According to Hayots Ashkkar, former employee of Armenian special services Levon Abrahamyan was arrested in 1998 and accused of kidnapping Iranian citizen Varuzhan Andreasyan, whom he held to ransom of USD 100,000.



“Levon Abrahamyan, sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment, not only walked free but was also preparing an attempt on Serzh Sargsyan’s life,” wrote Hayots Ashkkar.



• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 17-23, 2008



“Greater flexibility and creativity”



The process of NK conflict settlement continued “based on Madrid proposals” and it was “necessary to consolidate the results of the three years’ work”, OSCE Minsk Group French Co-Chair Bernard Fassier said in Stepanakert on September 17, 2008.



Bernard Fassier with U.S. and Russian Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Photo: OSCE

William Burns Photo: The Washington Times

• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 17-23, 2013

Society | 2013-09-20 11:23:43 Ian Gillan takes part in opening of Gyumri N6 music school

Ian Gillan at the school opening Photo: PanPhoto