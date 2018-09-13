5/10/15: Torosyan’s resignation, ICC’s refusal, Fule in Yerevan

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 10-16, 2003



“Important step”



On September 10, Council of Europe Secretary General Walter Schwimmer and PACE President Peter Schieder welcomed the decision by the Armenian National Assembly to ratify Protocol No. 6 to the European Convention on Human Rights, which abolishes death penalty.



Walter Schwimmer and Peter Shieder noted in their joint statement that “this important step brings Europe closer to total abolition of the death penalty.”



A private lecture by Ter-Petrosyan



“Haykakan Zhamanak” newspaper reported on September 13 that former president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan delivered a private lecture on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement for a group of graduates of the University of Stanford, who were visiting the region.



“Strangely enough, Levon Ter-Petrosyan complied with Stanford graduates’ request despite remaining silent for the last few years,” wrote “Haykakan Zhamanak”.



“South Caucasus on the orbit of EU interest”



“Armenia wants the European Union to work out and voice its position over the region of South Caucasus,” Armenian President Robert Kocharyan said at the joint press conference with the President of Lithuania Rolandas Paksas on September 15.



“We want South Caucasus to be involved on the orbit of European Union’s direct interest,” said Kocharyan. According to him, democratic and economic reforms in Armenia were aimed at the rapprochement of the country to the EU standards.



Robert Kocharyan and Rolandas Paksas in Yerevan, September 2003 Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 10-16, 2008

OSCE Minsk Group's Russian and U.S. Co-chairs Yury Merzlyakov and Matthew Bryza

Tigran Torosyan’s resignation paper Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 10-16, 2013