5/10/15: 100K signatures, the war in Georgia, Warlick’s appointment

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 06-12, 2008



100,000 signatures



On August 7, Armenian National Congress (ANC) representative David Shahnazaryan announced that the Armenian opposition managed to gather over 100,000 signatures on the petition to prosecute the former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and hand his case to The Hague International Court.



David Shahnazaryan Photo: Photolure

Mikheil Saakashvili in Gori in August 2008 Photo: REUTERS

• 5 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 06-12, 2013