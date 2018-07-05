5/10/15: “Small steps”, Talvitie’s comeback and Armenia’s “greatest problem”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: JULY 2-8, 2003



Dean’s murder



In the morning of July 2, Dean of Russian Philology Faculty of Yerevan State University Karen Mkrtchyan was murdered.



The policy of “small steps”



On the same day, Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan stated that Armenia and Turkey agreed on a policy of “small steps” aimed at normalization of bilateral relations.



Oskanyan was hoping that the policy would enable Armenia and Turkey to make progress.



Vardan Oskanyan and Heikki Talvitie Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: JULY 2-8, 2008

David Shahnazaryan Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: JULY 2-8, 2013